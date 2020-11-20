INS Airavat reaches Mombasa port in Kenya with food aid for South Sudan

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Airavat reached the port of Mombasa in Kenya on Friday carrying food aid for the people of South Sudan amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official statement. This operation is a part of Mission Sagar-II under which the Indian government is providing assistance to friendly foreign countries to "overcome natural calamities and COVID-19 pandemic", the Defence Ministry said in the press statement.

"The mission also highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with South Sudan and further strengthens the existing bond," the statement noted. The Indian Navy is progressing this mission in close coordination with the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs, and other agencies of the Indian government.

"In continuation of the ongoing humanitarian mission 'Sagar-II', INS Airavat arrived at Port of Mombasa, Kenya on 20 November 2020," the statement said..