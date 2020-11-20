Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black man beaten to death by Carrefour Brasil store security guards

Citing the Rio Grande do Sul state military police, Cable news channel G1 said the incident occurred late on Thursday when a store employee called security after the man threatened to attack her. Amateur footage of the fatal beating and tributes to the Black victim were published on social media.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 21:50 IST
Black man beaten to death by Carrefour Brasil store security guards

Carrefour Brasil said on Friday it had terminated the contract of the security firm whose employees had beaten to death a Black man at one of its supermarkets in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre. Citing the Rio Grande do Sul state military police, Cable news channel G1 said the incident occurred late on Thursday when a store employee called security after the man threatened to attack her.

Amateur footage of the fatal beating and tributes to the Black victim were published on social media. He was identified in local media by his father as 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas. In a statement Carrefour Brasil, the local unit of France's Carrefour SA, said it deeply regretted what it called a brutal death and said it immediately took steps to ensure those responsible were legally punished.

It said it would terminate the contract with the security firm, fire the employee in charge of the store at the time of the incident, and close the store as a mark of respect. The military police said in a statement it "reaffirms its commitment to defending fundamental rights, and its vehement rejection of all acts of violence, discrimination and racism."

The statement also said one of the security guards involved in the attack was an off-duty military policeman. A Reuters photographer saw Black city council members protesting outside the supermarket, and a larger anti-racism demonstration was planned there for later on Friday, a Black Consciousness holiday in several cities across Brazil.

Brazilians like to think of their country as a racial democracy and far-right President Jair Bolsonaro denies the presence of racism. But the influence of slavery abolished in 1899 is still evident. Black Brazilians make up 64% of the country's unemployed, die younger and are almost three times as likely to be victims of homicide, according to 2019 government data.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal approves extension of COVID-19 emergency, fresh measures under discussion

Portugals parliament on Friday approved a 15-day extension of a state of emergency from next week to allow continuation of coronavirus measures as the government considers fresh steps. This approval reflects well the collective commitment t...

UPDATE 3-Canada seeing a massive spike in COVID cases, hospitals could be swamped - PM Trudeau

Canada is seeing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases which could overwhelm the hospital system, an emotional Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, imploring Canadians to stay home as much as possible. A second wave is ripping across t...

ISL 7: ATK Mohun Bagan get off to winning start, defeat Kerala Blasters 1-0

ATK Mohun Bagan made a winning start in the seventh season of the Indian Super League ISL after defeating Kerala Blasters here on Friday. Also, the commencement of the tournament marked the return of the first major live sporting action in ...

WRAPUP 6-Asia Pacific leaders come together with free and fair trade call

Asia Pacific leaders set aside differences on Friday with their first joint communique in three years, calling for free and predictable trade to help a global economy laid low by the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders of the 21-nation Asia-Pacif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020