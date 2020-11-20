PM Modi reviews India's COVID-19 vaccination strategy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting to review the country's vaccination strategy in which important issues related to progress of COVID-19 vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 23:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting to review the country's vaccination strategy in which important issues related to progress of COVID-19 vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed. In tweets, the Prime Minister said he also reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to healthcare workers, cold-chain infrastructure augmentation and technological platform for vaccine rollout.
"Held a meeting to review India's vaccination strategy and the way forward. Important issues related to progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed," he said. "Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out," he added.
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala on Friday. He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state today. (ANI)
