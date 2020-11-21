Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab Chief Secretary asks officials to identify, test minimum of 15 contacts of each COVID patient

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Saturday directed the Administrative Secretaries to ensure that a minimum of 15 contacts of each positive patient must be identified and tested as per the COVID-19 guidelines amid the surge in cases in the state.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 21-11-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 21:39 IST
Punjab Chief Secretary asks officials to identify, test minimum of 15 contacts of each COVID patient
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Saturday directed the Administrative Secretaries to ensure that a minimum of 15 contacts of each positive patient must be identified and tested as per the COVID-19 guidelines amid the surge in cases in the state. Mahajan has directed them to visit the respective districts assigned to them for monitoring COVID response efforts and to review preparedness in case of a second wave of infections including contact tracing and patient tracking, protocols for referral, strengthening of Level-3 facilities, and also ramping up COVID-19 testing across the state.

As per an official release, Chief Secretary said the Health and all other concerned departments should be ready to tackle the possible second wave of the pandemic and added that it was also the responsibility of the people of the state to actively participate in the fight against the pandemic by strictly following COVID appropriate behaviour. "'Mask hi vaccine hai' is the mantra of Mission Fateh," she said.

Later, she held a video conference with Deputy Commissioners, and other officials to take stock of the fresh surge in new COVID cases, and asked them to ensure strict vigil on large social gatherings. "Regular monitoring of all home isolated patients must also be ensured. District administrations should work closely with educational institutes to strictly implement the COVID protocols, especially washing hands and wearing masks, to prevent transmission of infection," she said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Punjab has 6,504 active cases, 1,33,919 cured/discharged/migrated, and 4,572 fatalities as of November 21. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Here's how an acebuchin-oil-enriched diet may help to reduce hypertension

An acebuchin-oil-enriched diet helps to reduce arterial blood pressure, as shown by a study carried out by the Cardiovascular Physiopathology research group at the Physiology Department of the University of Seville. Furthermore, their work ...

World Record Holders Brigid Kosgei, Ababel Yeshaneh to participate in Delhi Half Marathon

World record holder Brigid Kosgei and Ababel Yeshaneh will participate in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon ADHM, the governing body announced on Saturday. At the Chicago Marathon in October 2019, Kenyas Kosgei stunned the world when she broke...

Immobile makes scoring return from virus as Lazio wins 2-0

Ciro Immobile marked his recovery from the coronavirus with a goal as Lazio won 2-0 at last-place Crotone in Serie A on Saturday. Joaqun Correa scored Lazios second as the capital club moved fifth three points below league leader AC Milan,...

UP: Body of man found inside car; 2 held

The body of a man was found inside a car parked on the Kazipura-Nayphal road here, police said on Saturday. Two people have been arrested for their involvement in the alleged murder, they said.The victim, Rashid, had come to the Holy Cross ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020