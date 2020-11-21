Left Menu
TN CM seeks Centre s aid for river linking project

Palaniswami sought financial assistance of Rs 10,700 crore for the Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery project for which a DPR has been prepared. The chief minister, who sought early approval of the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II project, said it could be executed with 50:50 equity sharing basis by central and state governments, as was done for Phase-I project.

21-11-2020
"There is a need to rework the link so as to terminate it in the River Cauvery at Kattalai Barrage, instead of Grand Anicut," the chief minister said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday sought the Centre's intervention in expediting the GodavariCauvery (Grand Anicut) link project. He also sought its intervention in sanctioning funds for the Cauvery (Kattalai)Gundar link project and Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery rejuvenation of Cauvery and its tributaries a project inspired by the much-acclaimed BJP governments 'Namami Gange.' In three separate letters addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the chief minister said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the GodavariCauvery (Grand Anicut) link under Phase-I, should be expedited and work taken up on priority basis, so that water needs of southern States could be fulfilled while mitigating the problem of floods in the Godavari.

"There is a need to rework the link so as to terminate it in the River Cauvery at Kattalai Barrage, instead of Grand Anicut," the chief minister said. He demanded that the Jal Shakti Ministry be asked to provide at least 200 TMC ft water to Tamil Nadu from this Phase I and ultimately 300 TMC ft water in Phase II, when River Mahanadhi is linked with the Godavari.

On the CauveryGundar, which is part of the GodavariCauvery linkage, Palaniswami said the diversion of surplus flow to the drought-affected parts of Tamil Nadu will benefit several districts in Tamil Nadu. The state government has already constructed a barrage at Mayanur across the Cauvery at a cost of about Rs 255 crore in anticipation of this national project.

The excess flood water of Cauvery during surplus years can be diverted upto Gundar to improve the recharge of groundwater, meeting drinking water needs, and stabilisation of ayacuts in drought-prone areas in Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts. Palaniswami sought financial assistance of Rs 10,700 crore for the Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery project for which a DPR has been prepared.

The chief minister, who sought early approval of the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II project, said it could be executed with 50:50 equity sharing basis by central and state governments, as was done for Phase-I project. The Phase-II of Chennai Metro Rail Project for a total length of 118.9 km at an estimated completion cost of Rs 61,843 crore, was approved by the Tamil Nadu government.

He also demanded technical and financial support from the central government for early establishment of Mega Textile Industry Parks for Dharmapuri and Virudhunagar districts besides a Bulk Drug Park and Medical Devices Park near Chennai.

