2 held for snatching gold chains from woman journalist, wife of former Meghalaya police chief

Two men have been arrested for allegedly snatching gold chains from a woman journalist and the wife of a former Meghalaya police chief in southeast Delhi, officials said on Sunday. Another man to whom they sold the stolen items has also been nabbed, they said. The three accused have been identified as Alok Ranjan (23), Gufran (26), both residents of Tughlakabad and Vishwanath Das (32), a resident of Garhi village, East of Kailash, they said. On Friday, police received information that a gold chain has been snatched from a woman journalist at Amar Colony. Police rushed to the spot near Moolchand metro station and met the complainant, a journalist in an English newspaper, they said. She was walking to Moolchand Metro Station from her house when two men, who were on a bike, came and snatched her gold chain which had a diamond pendant in it, a senior police officer said. "During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of the area and identified the bike which was found registered in the name of Gufran. Thereafter, police conducted raids at Tughlakabad and nabbed both the snatchers," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. They also confessed that around ten days back, they had snatched another chain from a woman at Ring Road in Lajpat Nagar. That chain was also recovered from Gufran’s house, police said. During verification, it was found that the snatching took place at Lajpat Nagar area on November 11. In this case, the gold chain was snatched from the wife of a former DGP of Meghalaya, they said. They disclosed that the chain snatched from Moolchand metro station was sold to Das who was also apprehended later, the DCP said. Das said he used to receive gold jewellery from criminals at cheap rates, melt it at Chandani Chowk and later sold it to other people, police said, adding that in this case, he kept the pendant with him. The melted gold and the pendant have been recovered from his house, the DCP said.