Criminal hangs self

A history-sheeter allegedly killed himself by hanging from a ceiling fan in his house here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The body of Pravin Lalsingh Chavan was found hanging at his residence in Nilkanth Nagar on Saturday evening, an official said.

The deceased had 20 cases, including theft, robbery and murder, pending against him, he added. "Chavan, an alcoholic, ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan," the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered by the Hudkeshwar Police..