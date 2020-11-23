Left Menu
Man shot dead, son injured over personal enmity in Delhi

A 50-year-old man was killed and his son injured after they were allegedly attacked by a group of men over personal enmity in northeast Delhi's Nandnagri area on Monday morning, police said. His son is undergoing treatment at the hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said. According to police, the two were previously involved in several criminal cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 14:30 IST
A 50-year-old man was killed and his son injured after they were allegedly attacked by a group of men over personal enmity in northeast Delhi's Nandnagri area on Monday morning, police said. The incident took place around 7 am when Zulfikar Qureshi and his 22-year-old son were roaming near their house.

Qureshi was shot on his head, while his son was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. The two were were taken to a nearby hospital, where Qureshi was declared brought dead by doctors. His son is undergoing treatment at the hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

According to police, the two were previously involved in several criminal cases. Prima facie it seems to be a case of personal rivalry but all angles are being probed, he said.

"We have registered a case and efforts are underway to nab the suspects," Surya said..

