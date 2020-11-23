Left Menu
SC to pronounce tomorrow judgement on BSF constable Tej Bahadur's plea challenging PM Modi's election from Varanasi

The Supreme Court will pronounce on Tuesday its judgement on the appeal filed by dismissed Border Security Force (BSF) constable Tej Bahadur against the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 19:20 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court will pronounce on Tuesday its judgement on the appeal filed by dismissed Border Security Force (BSF) constable Tej Bahadur against the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde will tomorrow pronounce the judgement at around 12 pm. The apex court had on November 18 reserved its verdict after hearing from the respective parties.

Lawyer Pradeep Yadav had made all the detailed submissions for the petitioner, Tej Bahadur, whereas, senior lawyer and legal expert Harish Salve had argued for PM Modi before the Supreme Court. The dismissed BSF constable had filed an appeal before the Supreme Court, challenging the Allahabad High Court, which had dismissed his appeal on the ground that neither he is a voter from Varanasi constituency nor he had represented himself in the election against PM Modi.

Bahadur had submitted that he wanted to fight an election against PM Modi from the Varanasi constituency, but his nomination, before the election was rejected on the ground of his "false submissions" to the Election Commission. Bahadur was dismissed from service after he released a video in 2017 complaining about the quality of food served to soldiers. (ANI)

