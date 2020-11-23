COVID-19: Order to shut two markets in West Delhi withdrawn

An order to close two evening markets in Nangloi in west Delhi for violation of COVID-19 safety measures was withdrawn by the district administration hours after it was issued, officials said on Monday. The Punjabi Basti Market and Janta Market in Nangloi were closed till November 30 through an order of the West Delhi District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) CEO and ADM and sealing action was taken by teams of district officials backed by municipal corporation and police personnel on Sunday.

However, the order for closure was withdrawn hours later as the Delhi government proposal for regulation of markets amid the pandemic is pending with the Centre. The revised order issued by DDMA CEO, West Delhi said: "Whereas an order, dated 22/11/2020 was issued by the undersigned for closure of Punjabi Basti Market and Janta Market, Nangloi, till November 30 fir violations of COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms in the said market. The said order is being withdrawn with immediate effect." Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters that the AAP government has not yet received the Centre's permission regarding regulation of markets and the sealing action was a bit more than needed.

He said that the Delhi government is keeping an eye on adherence to social distancing norms in the markets, asserting that compliance of face mask use has "drastically" improved in the city in last few days. "The order for the closure of markets has been withdrawn because a proposal of Delhi government for regulation of markets in view of COVID-19 surge is pending with the Central government. The district officials can take action against individuals for violation but cannot seal an entire market," a senior government officer had said earlier in the day. Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week sought power from the Centre to impose restrictions in those markets which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots. The chief minister had in an interaction with market associations on Friday last had said that his government does not wish to shut any market.