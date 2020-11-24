Left Menu
Customs records arrest of M Sivasankar in gold smuggling case

The Customs department on Tuesday recorded the arrest of M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, at a prison here in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case.

M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary of Kerala CMO. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Customs department on Tuesday recorded the arrest of M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, at a prison here in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. Sivasankar, who is currently under judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case related to the gold smuggling, was arrested on October 28 by the Enforcement Directorate.

On Monday, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Economic Offences) had granted Customs permission to record the arrest of Sivasankar. However, the court had not granted permission to take Sivasankar into custody. The case, which is currently being probed by the ED, the National Investigation Agency and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kilograms of gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled through diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

