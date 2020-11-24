Palarivattom flyover scam: Vigilance court refuses to grant custody of former Minister Ebrahim Kunju

A vigilance court in Kochi on Tuesday made it clear that it cannot grant custody of former Public Works Department Minister and Indian Union Muslim League MLA VK Ebrahim Kunju to the Vigilance Bureau in the Palarivattom flyover scam case due to his medical condition. A special medical board, constituted by the court, had submitted its report before the court earlier today. According to the report, there is a chance of infection if Kunju, who is a cancer patient, is shifted to another hospital.

The court will now consider Kunju's bail plea in the matter tomorrow. Kunju, who is in judicial custody, is currently admitted to a private hospital. Kunju had earlier this month moved a vigilance court in Muvattupuzha seeking bail after his arrest in the flyover scam case. Meanwhile, the Vigilance Bureau had submitted a custody application seeking four days of custody.

Kunju is accused in connection with a scam related to the Palarivattom flyover, which was inaugurated in October 2016 and closed for traffic merely three years later after flaws were detected in the same in July 2017. (ANI)

