ED raids residence, office of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, detains his son

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided the office and residence of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, during which they also detained his son Vihang Sarnaik, in connection with an alleged money laundering case. According to sources, the ED is conducting searches on premises belonging to promoters of security providers, Tops Group, and related members including some politicians.

Searches underway at 10 locations across Mumbai and Thane, sources said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

