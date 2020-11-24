Fire breaks out at Noida building
A fire broke out in a building of a defunt private company in Noida on Tuesday, officials said. The blaze was reported around 2 pm from the site in Sector 1 of the city, the officials added. "Multiple fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and firefighting is under way.
"Multiple fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and firefighting is under way. Police have also been deployed at the spot," according to a statement. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage is not known immediately.