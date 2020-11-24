Two held for cultivating ganja in North Goa

The Goa police have arrested two persons for allegedly cultivating ganja (cannabis) at Korgao village in North Goa, an official said on Tuesday. A police team conducted a raid on Monday and arrested Larsen Richard (34) and Rene Neel Santan D'Souza (44) under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, inspector Jivba Dalvi of Pernem police said.

Richard is originally from Bandra in Mumbai, is currently living in Goa, he said. Ganja worth Rs 8,600, charas worth Rs 5.6 lakh and cannabis plants worth Rs 14 lakh were seized during the raid, the official said.

The accused had created a favourable environment for cultivating the narcotic substance with temperature moderating machines and exhaust fans among other equipment, he added. This is the sixth such raid in Pernem in the last two months.