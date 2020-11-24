Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi appeals to Congress workers to provide assistance to people in battling Cyclone Nivar

Former Congress Party President and a Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi has appealed to his party members, on Tuesday, to provide assistance to people in battling Cyclone Nivar that is approaching Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:00 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Congress Party President and a Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi has appealed to his party members, on Tuesday, to provide assistance to people in battling Cyclone Nivar that is approaching Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said, "Cyclone Nivar is making its presence felt in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra Pradesh. Please follow all safety measures. I appeal to all Congress workers to provide assistance to those in need. Stay indoors, stay safe."

Cyclone Nivar is expected to cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on November 25 evening as a severe cyclonic storm. India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that the cyclone has a wind speed of 100-110 kmph and gusting to 120 kmph. The coastal areas of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive heavy rain between November 23-26. (ANI)

