Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala moves SC against Centre's decision to lease Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani Enterprises

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has filed the appeal challenging the Kerala High Court which dismissed the plea on October 19 on the grounds that it was directed against the privatization policy of the Centre and hence devoid of merits. Seeking an interim stay of the high court's verdict, the plea filed through lawyer C K Sasi said that it has challenged the “arbitrary and illegal action” of the Airports Authority of India in attempting to prefer a particular private concessionaire, Adani Enterprises Ltd, for the operation, management and development of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:41 IST
Kerala moves SC against Centre's decision to lease Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani Enterprises

The Kerala government has moved the Supreme Court against the Centre's decision to lease Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has filed the appeal challenging the Kerala High Court which dismissed the plea on October 19 on the grounds that it was directed against the privatization policy of the Centre and hence devoid of merits.

Seeking an interim stay of the high court's verdict, the plea filed through lawyer C K Sasi said that it has challenged the “arbitrary and illegal action” of the Airports Authority of India in attempting to prefer a particular private concessionaire, Adani Enterprises Ltd, for the operation, management and development of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The Kerala government had filed the application in the high court after conducting an all-party-meeting, where demands were raised for the withdrawal of the Union Cabinet's decision to lease the airport to Adani Enterprises. The Centre had said that the state government did not qualify in the bidding process that was carried out in a "transparent manner.” Adani Enterprises had won the rights to run six airports -- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati -- through the PPP model after a competitive bidding process in February, 2019. The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) had taken part in the bidding.

“The contention of Kerala...is that the attempt on the part of the Airport Authority to grant right of Operation, Management and Development of Thiruvananthapuram Airport, to a private party...who has no previous experience in managing airports, is not in public interest and is violative of the provisions of the Airport Authority of India Act, 1994…,” the plea said. It said the Chief Minister had offered to take the project at the rate at par with what was quoted by the Adani group firm. “The High Court erred in holding that there can be no claim of promissory estoppel as no promise has been extended by the Central Government or Airport Authority of India at any point of time," it said. "It is submitted that the second respondent (Ministry of Civil Aviation) assured the State of Kerala that there would not be any privatization of Thiruvananthapuram Airport and that a Special Purpose Vehicle with State Government and financial institutions as partners could be created with the value of the state's property as the state's share,” the plea said.

Last year, the high court had dismissed the petition challenging the decision, terming it as “not maintainable” under Article 226 of the Constitution. The state government then filed an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the high court order. The apex court set aside the judgement of the high court and the matter was remanded to it for a decision on merit.

Referring to the top court's directive, the state government had said, "All further proceedings in relation to grant of lease with regard to operation, management and development of Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises Ltd, is to be stayed pending disposal of the aforementioned writ petition." PTI SJK ABA MNL SA.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia carries out mass raids on Jehovah's Witnesses, makes arrests

Masked law enforcement officers carried out mass raids on the Jehovahs Witnesses across Russia on Tuesday and made a number of arrests as part of a new criminal case against the group, the Investigative Committee said.The law enforcement ag...

COVID-19: Kejriwal urges PM to reserve 1K ICU beds for Delhiites in Centre-run hospitals

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reserve 1,000 ICU beds for Delhiites in Centre-run hospitals like AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital as he underlined that the high severity of the third wave ...

Britain warns tech firms over risks of China expansion

Britains digital and technology firms must be wary of the ethical, legal and commercial risks of expanding into China and accepting Chinese investment, according to a UK government website.Under a new law put forward separately on Tuesday, ...

Procurement from MSEs, payment made by CPSEs double between May-Oct: Govt data

Procurement from micro and small enterprises by the central public sector enterprises CPSEs has risen in the last six months with total dues to suppliers more than doubling to Rs 5,096.53 crore in October, the government said on Tuesday. O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020