Left Menu
Development News Edition

India reports 44,376 new COVID-19 cases, 481 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 44,376 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 481 deaths due to the disease, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 10:08 IST
India reports 44,376 new COVID-19 cases, 481 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported 44,376 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 481 deaths due to the disease, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The total cases in the country now stands at 92,22,217 including 86,42,771 discharges and 4,44,746 active cases. With 481 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 1,34,699.

Today is the 18th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,59,032 samples were tested on Tuesday while 13,48,41,307 samples have been tested so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the government is keeping a close eye on COVID-19 vaccine development and clarified that the dosage and price of the vaccine were uncertain as of now. "The government is keeping a close track of vaccine development. We are in touch with Indian vaccine developers and manufacturers. We are also in touch with global regulators, governments of other countries, multinational organisation and international companies. It is not certain whether there will be one, two or three doses of a vaccine. It is also not decided what will be the price of the vaccine. We still don't have answers to these questions," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister was speaking to the chief ministers over the pandemic situation in their states at a virtual meeting on Tuesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hon'ble Education Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launches various initiatives of Sri Aurobindo Society and HDFC Bank

Honours efforts of Education Officers and Teachers during pandemic NEW DELHI, Nov. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- Sri Aurobindo Society organised a virtual National Conference- Empowering Through Zero- Shunya Se Sashaktikaran chaired by Honble Edu...

Poco M3 launched; first sale on November 27

HIGHLIGHTFHD display48MP triple rear cameraSnapdragon 6626,000mAh batteryThe Poco M3 has been launched as the companys latest budget-friendly M-series smartphone.The device will go on sale on November 27 i.e. Black Friday and is priced at U...

Cricket-NZ, Windies to discuss 'BLM' support during tour

New Zealand cricket coach Gary Stead said they will meet with their West Indies counterparts on Thursday to discuss whether to display support for the Black Lives Matter movement during the upcoming tour. The West Indies and England teams t...

Telangana CM expresses shock at Ahmed Patel's demise

Telangana Chief MinisterK Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday expressed shock at the passing away of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. The CM recalled his association with Patel and conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020