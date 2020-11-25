Left Menu
Two arrested with gold worth over Rs 6 crore

A team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two passengers at Borivali railway station in connection with the alleged smuggling of gold bars worth Rs 6.25 crores.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-11-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:27 IST
Two arrested with gold worth over Rs 6 crore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two passengers at Borivali railway station in connection with the alleged smuggling of gold bars worth Rs 6.25 crores. Both the accused were taken into custody as soon as they disembarked at the railway station in Mumbai from the Golden Temple Special train.

During the search, the DRI team seized six pieces of smuggled gold bars hidden in customised jackets worn by the two passengers under their shirt on November 22. The total weight of 12 gold bars was 12 kilograms and both the passengers have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act. Moreover, the arrested passengers have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. It is suspected that both the persons are part of a syndicate, which smuggles gold into India from Bangladesh/Myanmar, and with the same approach, the smuggled gold was carried to Mumbai from Kolkata via Bharatpur (Rajasthan). The gold, which is in the form of bars was then picked by a number of carriers from Kolkata to deliver it in Mumbai.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

