Left Menu
Development News Edition

Refrain media from parallel campaign in TRP case: Maha to HC

A bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik, however, said it cannot pass any orders at this stage to restrain the reportage in the case. Appearing for the state government, senior advocate Kapil Sibal told the court that the channels had been running a parallel investigation and trial, calling witnesses and making statements, while the matter was sub-judice.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:30 IST
Refrain media from parallel campaign in TRP case: Maha to HC

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday urged the Bombay High Court to issue orders directing Republic TV and other news channels to refrain from running a "parallel investigation and trial" into the allegedTRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam. A bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik, however, said it cannot pass any orders at this stage to restrain the reportage in the case.

Appearing for the state government, senior advocate Kapil Sibal told the court that the channels had been running a parallel investigation and trial, calling witnesses and making statements, while the matter was sub-judice. "While the case is being heard, the TV channel is calling witnesses, statements are being made...," Sibal said.

He made the submission before the bench which was hearing a plea filed by ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, the company that runs Republic TV, seeking a stay on the ongoing Mumbai police probe into the alleged TRP scam. The plea seeks that the probe be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Senior advocate Abad Ponda, who appeared for Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, told the HC that the issue of parallel trials or probes was already a subject matter of several petitions filed in courts across the country. Ponda said one such plea had also been closed for orders by Chief Justice of the Bombay HC and therefore, the bench led by Justice Shinde need not pass any orders.

He also sought the court's permission to amend his petition to challenge the charge sheet filed in the case by the Mumbai police on Tuesday. The bench granted him time to carry out the amendment and adjourned the plea to December 2.

The court, however, said it cannot pass any orders at this stage to restrain the reportage in the case. "It is possible that investigating officers might get influenced by what is being discussed on the TV channels. But today, at this stage in the hearing, we cannot pass any orders," the bench said.

Sibal then urged the court to do something to restrain the TV channels at least till the next hearing on December 2. Ponda, however, said his clients were attending the online hearing in the case and were aware of their responsibility to not cause any prejudice to the case through TV reportage.

The bench, while hearing another petition filed by Hansa Research Group, the complainant in the case, said the earlier assurance given by the Mumbai police that officials of the company shall be called for recording of statement only twice a week shall continue till December 2. The Hansa Research Group in its petition had alleged harassment by the police and sought for the probe into the case to be transferred to the CBI.

The fake TRP scam came to light last month when rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council filed a complaint through the Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers. As per the Mumbai police, Republic TV and two Marathi channels - Box Cinema and Fakt Marathi - allegedly were involved in manipulating TRPs.

Republic TV and other accused have denied wrongdoing and manipulation of the TRP system. TRP is important as advertising revenue of channels depends on it.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mining Indaba announces launch of Virtual Investment Programme

Investing in African Mining Indaba Mining Indaba MiningIndaba.com today announced the launch of its Virtual Investment Programme, taking place 30-31 March 2021. The Programme is a new service for mining companies, investors and analysts to ...

IOC disqualifies three Romanian weightlifters from London Olympics for failing anti-doping tests

International Olympic Committee IOC on Wednesday announced that three Romanian weightlifters Razvan Martin, Roxana Cocos and Gabriel Sincraian have been disqualified from the Olympic Games London 2012 after failing anti-doping tests. Martin...

JK BJP youth wing members detained outside Abdullah's residence during protest over 'encroachment'

Jammu and Kashmirs BJP youth wing chief and some members were detained by the police on Wednesday as they tried to stage a protest outside the residence of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah over allegation that the house has been b...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims increase again

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits increased further last week, suggesting that an explosion in new COVID-19 infections and business restrictions were boosting layoffs and undermining the labor market reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020