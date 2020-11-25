Refrain media from parallel campaign in TRP case: Maha to HC

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday urged the Bombay High Court to issue orders directing Republic TV and other news channels to refrain from running a "parallel investigation and trial" into the allegedTRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam. A bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik, however, said it cannot pass any orders at this stage to restrain the reportage in the case.

Appearing for the state government, senior advocate Kapil Sibal told the court that the channels had been running a parallel investigation and trial, calling witnesses and making statements, while the matter was sub-judice. "While the case is being heard, the TV channel is calling witnesses, statements are being made...," Sibal said.

He made the submission before the bench which was hearing a plea filed by ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, the company that runs Republic TV, seeking a stay on the ongoing Mumbai police probe into the alleged TRP scam. The plea seeks that the probe be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Senior advocate Abad Ponda, who appeared for Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, told the HC that the issue of parallel trials or probes was already a subject matter of several petitions filed in courts across the country. Ponda said one such plea had also been closed for orders by Chief Justice of the Bombay HC and therefore, the bench led by Justice Shinde need not pass any orders.

He also sought the court's permission to amend his petition to challenge the charge sheet filed in the case by the Mumbai police on Tuesday. The bench granted him time to carry out the amendment and adjourned the plea to December 2.

The court, however, said it cannot pass any orders at this stage to restrain the reportage in the case. "It is possible that investigating officers might get influenced by what is being discussed on the TV channels. But today, at this stage in the hearing, we cannot pass any orders," the bench said.

Sibal then urged the court to do something to restrain the TV channels at least till the next hearing on December 2. Ponda, however, said his clients were attending the online hearing in the case and were aware of their responsibility to not cause any prejudice to the case through TV reportage.

The bench, while hearing another petition filed by Hansa Research Group, the complainant in the case, said the earlier assurance given by the Mumbai police that officials of the company shall be called for recording of statement only twice a week shall continue till December 2. The Hansa Research Group in its petition had alleged harassment by the police and sought for the probe into the case to be transferred to the CBI.

The fake TRP scam came to light last month when rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council filed a complaint through the Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers. As per the Mumbai police, Republic TV and two Marathi channels - Box Cinema and Fakt Marathi - allegedly were involved in manipulating TRPs.

Republic TV and other accused have denied wrongdoing and manipulation of the TRP system. TRP is important as advertising revenue of channels depends on it.