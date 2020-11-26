Constitution Day celebrated in Nagaland

On the occasion of Constitution Day on Thursday, Nagaland Governor R N Ravi gave an account of the making of the Constitution and described its significance. The governor read out the preamble to the Constitution along with his wife Laxmi Ravi, family members and the staff of the Raj Bhavan here, a statement said.

In the newly created Noklak district, the day was celebrated at the deputy commissioners office. Speaking on the importance of the Constitution, Deputy Commissioner Noklak Reny Wilfred said that Constitution Day is very important and "we are all bound to uphold the values enshrined in it".

He led the staff in reading out the preamble to the Constitution. The preamble to the Constitution was read out in all government schools by following COVID-19 protocols.

Talks and webinars were also organised on the occasion..