Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC to pronounce reasons for interim bail granted to Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case

The top court had granted interim bail to two others in the case -- Neetish Sarda and Feroz Mohammad Shaikh -- on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each and directed that they shall not tamper with the evidence and shall cooperate in the probe It had said that the Bombay High Court “was in error” in rejecting the pleas filed by Goswami and these two persons seeking interim bail in the case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 21:46 IST
SC to pronounce reasons for interim bail granted to Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Friday its detailed reasoning for granting interim bail to journalist Arnab Goswami and two others in the 2018 abetment to suicide case. On November 11, the top court had granted interim bail to Goswami saying it will be "travesty of justice" if personal liberty is curtailed. A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud will pronounce its reasoning in its verdict on Friday. While expressing concern over State governments targeting some individuals on the basis of ideology and difference of opinion, a vacation bench headed by Justice Chandrachud had said that the submissions of the lawyers appearing in the matter before it would be "evaluated in the judgment for which reasons shall follow". It had said that if state governments target individuals, they must realise then that there is an apex court to protect the liberty of citizens. The top court had granted interim bail to two others in the case -- Neetish Sarda and Feroz Mohammad Shaikh -- on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each and directed that they shall not tamper with the evidence and shall cooperate in the probe It had said that the Bombay High Court "was in error" in rejecting the pleas filed by Goswami and these two persons seeking interim bail in the case. "We are of the considered view that the high court was in error in rejecting the applications for the grant of interim bail. We accordingly order and direct that Arnab Manoranjan Goswami, Feroz Mohammad Shaikh and Neetish Sarda shall be released on interim bail, subject to each of them executing a personal bond in the amount of Rs 50,000 to be executed before the Jail Superintendent," the bench had said in its order. The top court had directed the accused in the case to cooperate in the investigation and shall not make any attempt to interfere with the ongoing investigation or with the witnesses. The apex court had passed the order on the appeals against the high court's November 9 order rejecting the pleas, including that of Goswami, for grant of interim bail. Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, has challenged the high court order refusing to grant interim bail and asking him to move the trial court for relief. The accused were arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra's Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused. Apart from seeking the interim bail, the journalist and other accused had also sought a direction from the high court for staying the investigation into the case and quashing the FIR against them. The high court will hear their pleas seeking to quash the FIR on December 10. Goswami was arrested on November 4 from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai and taken to Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district. He and the two other accused were later produced before a magistrate who refused to send them in police custody and remanded them in judicial custody till November 18.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sex Education Season 3: Gillian Anderson shares storyline including show’s future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

6 including Sarfaraz test COVID positive, put on hold; NZC alleges protocol breach

Six touring Pakistan cricketers including former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed have tested positive for COVID-19 here, New Zealand Cricket announced on Thursday. The host cricket board also alleged a breach of the bio-secure protocol by the visito...

Pak joins Digital Cooperation Organisation to promote digital cooperation in various fields

Pakistan on Thursday joined the Digital Cooperation Organisation DCO, established under the initiative of Saudi Arabia, to promote digital cooperation in various fields, including health, education, science and security. Pakistan joined the...

Sports News Roundup: Meronk, Roussel hold one-stroke lead at Leopard Creek; Naples unites in grief over death of adoptive son Maradona and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Belarusian medallist, facing crackdown at home, clings to Olympic comeback dreamDecathlete Andrei Krauchanka knows that reaching the Olympics is seldom an adversity-free path, but the pol...

Phone call row: Lalu shifted from hospital director s bungalow to paying ward

Imprisoned RJD president Lalu Prasad was shifted from the directors bungalow of a Ranchi hospital to its paying ward on Thursday following his alleged phone call to a Bihar BJP MLA seeking his help in defeating the NDA candidate for assembl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020