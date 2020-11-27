Hookah parlour raided in Thane, 13 booked

Hookah parlour raided in Thane, 13 bookedPTI | Thane | Updated: 27-11-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 16:48 IST
Thirteen people were booked afterpolice in Thane's Bhiwandi area raided a hookah parlour inKamathghar, an official said on Friday
The accused, including two who own the establishment,a manager and two waiters, were held in the early hours of theday and have been charged under Cigarettes and Other TobaccoProducts Act (COPTA) and Disaster Management Act, he added
No arrests have been made and further probe wasunderway, the official said.
