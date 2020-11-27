Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Fit India' campaign integral part of over 2L schools: Rijiju

He awarded medals and certificates to the participants of the Jaisalmer walkathon and complimented them saying "only those who have passion and are physically fit can undertake a 200-km walk in the desert." ITBP Director General S S Deswal during the event said that the force is conducting various fitness courses for its personnel and many such walks have been undertaken by it in the past to promote a healthy lifestyle and also the 'Fit India' movement. Over the last year, he said, 400 officers and 2,500 personnel have taken part in various fitness exercises conducted by the force.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:19 IST
'Fit India' campaign integral part of over 2L schools: Rijiju

The 'Fit India' campaign is an integral part of more than two lakh schools of the country and activities under it have also been included in their syllabuses, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday. The minister was speaking at an event organised by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to honour participants of a 200-km long walkathon that he had flagged off in Rajasthan's border town of Jaisalmer on October 31. Over 90 personnel drawn from various central armed police forces had participated in this three-day 'Fit India' walkathon that ended on November 2. "It is the dream and aim of our prime minister (Narendra Modi) that citizens are encouraged to be physically fit in order to prepare a fit and prosperous country. We have undertaken this mission after the PM launched the 'Fit India' movement on August 29 last year," Rijiju said.

"More than two lakh schools have taken the 'Fit India' certificate till now and they undertake activities like the 'Fit India' week," he said. "Fitness is an integral part of the syllabus of these schools," the minister said while speaking at the headquarters of the ITBP at Lodhi Road here.

Rijiju praised the ITBP for taking a lead role in this campaign and urged more central police and defence forces to conduct and participate in such events. He awarded medals and certificates to the participants of the Jaisalmer walkathon and complimented them saying "only those who have passion and are physically fit can undertake a 200-km walk in the desert." ITBP Director General S S Deswal during the event said that the force is conducting various fitness courses for its personnel and many such walks have been undertaken by it in the past to promote a healthy lifestyle and also the 'Fit India' movement.

Over the last year, he said, 400 officers and 2,500 personnel have taken part in various fitness exercises conducted by the force. The about 90,000 personnel strong ITBP is a mountain-warfare trained force that is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488-km long Line of Actual Control with China.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Steel launches value-added product for micro-segments

Expanding its value-added basket, Tata Steel on Friday said it has introduced a new coated product targeting MSMEs and emerging enterprises. Galvanova is a 55 per cent aluminium-zinc alloy coated product, which is all-weather durable and of...

C'garh: Two women Naxals surrender in Kondagaon district

Two women Naxals, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Kondagaon district on Friday, an official said. In their statement, the cadres cited disappointment with...

3 out of 4 children reported increase in negative feelings since COVID outbreak: Save the Children

Three out of every four children reported increase in negative feelings since the outbreak of COVID-19, with many citing reasons like ambiguity over getting back to school and loss of livelihood in the family, according to a new report. Rel...

JK Police disallow press conference at Mehbooba Mufti's residence, deny claims of house arrest

Kashmir is an open air prison where no one has the right to express their opinion, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday after the authorities barred her from holding a press conference at her residence here where she claimed she was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020