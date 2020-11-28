We are adopting the best global practices of youth empowerment and encouraging sustainable livelihood: J-K Lt Governor

Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Friday said that his administration is adopting the best global practices of youth empowerment and encouraging sustainable livelihood. His statement came in the backdrop of the signing of four MoUs between Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Institute and Mission Youth under the government of Jammu and Kashmir for the furtherance of the stated purposes. The MoUs were signed by the representatives of BSE and CEO, Mission Youth, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah in the presence of Sinha.

Pertinently, under Mission Youth, the Jammu and Kashmir government has been continuously working on policy and process interventions to bridge the skill gaps, create a conducive environment for collaborative efforts to generate employment opportunities in various sectors. Speaking on the occasion, the LG observed that the collaboration of J-K government and the BSE Institute known for its excellence in banking and financial training will benefit the people of the UT, especially the youth and women to successfully transit from classroom to workplace environment.

"We are adopting the best global practices of youth empowerment and encouraging sustainable livelihood, besides spreading financial literacy amongst the youth of J-K., observed the LG. Sinha said that the improvement in the regulatory environment and business ecosystem is playing a major role in promoting economic growth and financial inclusion in the Union Territory of J-K.

In this backdrop, our goal under Mission Youth is to tap this opportunity and ease the transition process from classroom to office room, he added. The financial sector in Jammu and Kashmir has evolved significantly over the years and has been a key driving force behind economic growth. We are also looking to utilise double-digit growth in the banking sector at the national level with our rich and available demographic dividends, he further added.

BSE MD and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan, said that BSE's association with Mission Youth will enable youngsters and women particularly to learn more about the financial world, develop requisite skills essential to make a career in the BFSI space. Shah informed that through this association, eligible candidates will be able to attend financial awareness programs, undergo skill courses in banking and financial markets and specialised programs in mutual funds that would enable them to enroll in the BSE Star Mutual Fund platform.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to LG; RK Chhibber, Chairman, J-K Bank; Ambarish Datta, Managing Director and CEO, BSE Institute Limited and other senior officers were present on the occasion (ANI)