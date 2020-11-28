PM Modi speaks to Tamil Nadu CM, says Central teams to assist in Cyclone Nivar relief work

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami and after discussing the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 09:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (file Photos). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami and after discussing the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. "Central teams are being sent to Tamil Nadu to assist in rescue and relief work," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

Modi expressed condolence on the loss of lives and prayed for a quick recovery of the injured. "An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of the persons deceased and Rs. 50,000 each to the injured, from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund," the PMO added. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Thursday had visited several cyclone-hit areas of Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu and assured relief funds after assessing total damage caused by the cyclone Nivar. (ANI)

