Search operations continue for missing Navy pilot

Search operations continue even over 40 hours after Commander Nishant Singh went missing after a MiG-29K fighter trainer jet of the Indian Navy met with an accident over the Arabian sea on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 09:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Search operations continue even over 40 hours after Commander Nishant Singh went missing after a MiG-29K fighter trainer jet of the Indian Navy met with an accident over the Arabian sea on Thursday. Naval assets such as the P-8I surveillance aircraft and Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules special operations aircraft among others have been pressed into the search operation.

Another pilot, who went missing after the incident has been found. The Navy has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

"MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea ditched at about 1700 hrs on 26 Nov 20. One pilot safely recovered, search for the second pilot Cdr Nishant Singh, by air and surface units is in progress. An enquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," Navy spokesperson said in a tweet on Friday. The Indian Navy has a fleet of over 40 MiG-29K fighter aircraft based out of Goa and also operated from the INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier. (ANI)

