Left Menu
Development News Edition

As farmers start protesting in Burari, Tomar invites them for talk on Dec 3 once again

As farmers from Punjab and Haryana started protesting against the three new farm laws on Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari on Saturday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reiterated that the central government was ready for talks with the farmer unions' leaders on December 3 to resolve their issues.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 17:38 IST
As farmers start protesting in Burari, Tomar invites them for talk on Dec 3 once again
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in conversation with ANI on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As farmers from Punjab and Haryana started protesting against the three new farm laws on Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari on Saturday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reiterated that the central government was ready for talks with the farmer unions' leaders on December 3 to resolve their issues. "The government is ready to do anything that is required for the prosperity of farmers. We have invited them for talks on December 3 and I hope that they will come," Tomar told ANI.

While the government has maintained that the three laws will do away with middlemen, enabling farmers to sell their produce in the markets directly, protesters fear that these could dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system, thereby disrupting their timely payments. Tomar said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre has continuously increased the MSP, increased procurement at the increased MSP and also set up a Rs 1 lakh crore infrastructure fund for the farmers.

He accused the political opponents of the BJP of politicising the issue. "If political parties want to do politics, they should do so on their own, not in the name of our farmers." Responding to a picture posted by Congress leaders showing a police officer purportedly attacking a farmer, the Union minister said that the Congress only knew how to do politics using evil and lies.

"The Congress party uses only hate and evil for their politics because they don't have anything true to tell the people. They were in power for 10 years and they didn't achieve anything, so they are using lies now," he said. The farmers started their "Delhi Chalo" march on Thursday against the three farm laws passed by the central government in September.

After two days of a stand-off with police and facing tear gas, water cannons and barricading at various points on the Delhi-Haryana border, the farmers' march was allowed to enter Delhi on Friday through Tikri border and were told to hold their protest in Burari on the outskirts of the national capital. The farmers started protesting on Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari on the outskirts of the national capital on Saturday.

"We don't trust them (government); there have been discussions earlier as well but no solution came out of it. We want the government to take back the laws," said a farmer. The three laws that have caused the stir are The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two killed, five injured in early-hour road accident in Bulandshahr: Police

Two men of a family were killed and five others seriously injured when the car they were travelling in was hit by an unidentified vehicle near here on early Saturday morning, said police. Those killed in the accident were identified as Hari...

PM reviews vaccine work in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review coronavirus vaccine development work there. The Prime Ministers Office PMO said the day-long visit was aimed at getting a first-hand perspective of the...

India, Lanka and Maldives agree to bolster maritime security cooperation

Top security officials of India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives on Saturday agreed to further strengthen cooperation and ensure peace in the region for common benefit as they took stock of the current maritime security environment in the region...

Chirag downplays BJP fielding Sushil Modi for seat won by Ram Vilas Paswan

Cold-shouldered by the BJP in the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar, LJP president Chirag Paswan said on Saturday that it belonged to the saffron party which was free to take a decision about whom to field. The seat had fallen vaca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020