Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police arrests Delhi firm director, busts fraud racket

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has arrested Pankaj Kumar Agarwal, Director of Amenity Promoters Private Limited, for allegedly duping a person of Rs 3 crores, police said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 17:42 IST
Police arrests Delhi firm director, busts fraud racket
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has arrested Pankaj Kumar Agarwal, Director of Amenity Promoters Private Limited, for allegedly duping a person of Rs 3 crores, police said on Saturday. According to the police, Agarwal in conspiracy with co-accused Pankaj Dayal and Sandeep Kumar misrepresented that their company Amenity Promoters Pvt Ltd was in process of purchasing 5.06 acres of agricultural land in village Jhatikara, Tehsil Kapashera, New Delhi for which the company had already paid Rs 3 crores (advance) to the landowner.

"They misrepresented that they will conclude the purchase of the land and find a suitable thirty-party buyer to further purchase land on or before July 28, 2014. Accused Pankaj Dayal, Pankaj Kumar Agarwal were shareholders and authorized signatories to the company's bank account," the police said in a statement. Accused Sandeep Kumar and Pankaj Kumar Agarwal are the directors of the company, while Pankaj Dayal executed an MOU on behalf of the company and allegedly received Rs 3 crores on behalf of the accused company.

Police said that he, on the same day, in conspiracy with other accused transferred Rs 95 lakh from the account of the company and utilized the amount for personal use. Accused in conspiracy with each other used to induce and further cheat the innocent buyers entering into a Memorandum of Understanding or Agreement to Sale for the purchase of property or any agricultural land, police said.

Pankaj Kumar Agarwal was arrested by the EOW on November 27. The main accused Pankaj Dayal has already been arrested and is in judicial custody in the matter.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow opens its biggest outdoor ice rink for winter amid pandemic

Across town one ice rink has been converted into a COVID-19 hospital, but some Moscow residents took to the ice late on Friday as the citys biggest outdoor rink opened for winter during the pandemic. The rink in the Soviet-era VDNKh amuseme...

Science News Roundup: Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry official

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry officialRussia should consider revising the terms of its participation in the International Space Station, a Russi...

Two killed, five injured in early-hour road accident in Bulandshahr: Police

Two men of a family were killed and five others seriously injured when the car they were travelling in was hit by an unidentified vehicle near here on early Saturday morning, said police. Those killed in the accident were identified as Hari...

PM reviews vaccine work in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review coronavirus vaccine development work there. The Prime Ministers Office PMO said the day-long visit was aimed at getting a first-hand perspective of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020