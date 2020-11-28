Left Menu
1 held over occult practice

Ram Niwas took Rs 10,000 from a man named Pappu for treating his wife Saroj, who was suffering from health issues, an officer said. The suspect, who used to live in a temple at a village, used to thrash Saroj with a whip and shoes, due to which she was disturbed.

PTI | Badaun | Updated: 28-11-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 18:53 IST
An occult practitioner was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district on Saturday for allegedly whipping a woman and hitting her with shoes to treat her health issues, police said. Ram Niwas took Rs 10,000 from a man named Pappu for treating his wife Saroj, who was suffering from health issues, an officer said.

The suspect, who used to live in a temple at a village, used to thrash Saroj with a whip and shoes, due to which she was disturbed. The couple were going to him for the past six months, according to police. Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said the exorcist was arrested following a complaint and an investigation was on. Niwas has denied the charges. PTI CORR HMB

