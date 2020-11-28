On run for two weeks, two contract killers nabbed by Delhi STF

A Special Task Force of Delhi Police arrested two contract killers, who were on the run since November 13, here on Friday for attempting to murder a man. A 32 bore pistol, two live cartridges and a stolen two-wheeler were recovered from the possession of Honey alias Chintu (24), a resident of Delhi, and Pankaj alias Tarun (29) of Merrut (UP).

According to a complaint lodged at Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station on November 13 by the victim, Jogender Singh, an auto parts seller, about 7.30 pm when he was shutting down his shop, two assailants came there and threatened him to take back an ongoing property dispute case against his uncle Kavindera. "When he resisted, one of them whipped out a pistol and shoot at him. The bullet hit his back. Thereafter, both the assailants rode away on a two-wheeler," said the complaint. Pointing fingers at his uncle, the complainant stated that his Kavinder had threatened him with dire consequences if he didn't resolve the property dispute as per his whims.

According to police, one Raju took the contract and hatched the plan. One of his associates was arrested by the local police soon after the incident, while the two assailants were evading arrest. A statement by the Delhi Police said the STF searched all possible hideouts of the accused in Delhi and Meerut. Thereafter, on the basis of all the available clues and specific information received, the STF laid a trap on Friday evening near CBD Ground at Karkardooma, Delhi, and when the wanted assailants came there on a two-wheeler to meet someone, they were successfully apprehended by the team.

The two-wheeler recovered from their possession was found to be stolen from Patel Nagar police station area of Delhi. On interrogation, the accused revealed that they had been paid Rs 1.5 lakh each. Chintu said he was in a difficult financial situation due to the COVID-19 lockdown and was in dire need of money, which was why he agreed to commit the crime. (ANI)