Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests over security bill planned across France

Video that surfaced Thursday showed the beating, days earlier, of music producer Michel Zecler, following footage of the brutal police evacuation Tuesday of migrants in a Paris plaza. The commission is now expected to make new proposals by early next year on the relationship between the media and police..

PTI | Paris | Updated: 28-11-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 19:09 IST
Protests over security bill planned across France

Critics of a proposed French security law that would restrict sharing images of police are gathering across the country in protest on Saturday. Dozens of rallies are taking place against the controversial bill, which was approved by the lower house of Parliament this week but still awaits a green light from the Senate.

Civil liberties groups and journalists are concerned that the measure will stymie press freedoms and allow police brutality to go undiscovered and unpunished. The cause has gained renewed importance in recent days after footage emerged of French police officers beating up a Black man, triggering a nationwide outcry.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke out against the video images on Friday, saying “they shame us.” Macron's remarks were his first since apparently unwarranted use of force by police was spotlighted. Video that surfaced Thursday showed the beating, days earlier, of music producer Michel Zecler, following footage of the brutal police evacuation Tuesday of migrants in a Paris plaza. The officers involved in the beating of Zecler were suspended pending an internal police investigation.

Article 24 of the new bill criminalizes the publishing of pictures of on-duty police officers with the intent of harming their “physical or psychological integrity.” Anyone found guilty could be sentenced to up to a year in jail, and fined 45,000 euros (USD 53,000). Critics have branded it authoritarian, fearing the vaguely worded law could be broadly applied.

Protesters calling for the article to be withdrawn say it goes against their democracy's “fundamental public freedoms.” Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Friday that he would appoint a commission to redraft Article 24, but backtracked after anger from lawmakers. The commission is now expected to make new proposals by early next year on the relationship between the media and police..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Narsingh tests positive for COVID on return to mat

Dope-tainted wrestler Narsingh Yadav, gearing up for his first international event after serving a four-year ban, tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday along with Greco-Roman grappler Gurpreet Singh. Narsingh is scheduled to take ...

Premier League: Liverpool, Brighton play out 1-1 draw at Falmer Stadium

Liverpool and Brighton on Saturday played out a 1-1 draw at the Falmer Stadium in the Premier League 2020-21 season. With this result, Liverpool have risen to the top of the Premier League standings with 21 points from 10 matches.In the 19t...

Won't talk to Khattar until he apologises for 'inflicting brutality' on farmers: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said he will not speak to his Haryana counter Manohar Lal Khattar until he seeks an apology for inflicting brutality on farmers marching to Delhi. The Punjab chief minister also junked ...

It's refreshing: Arjun Kapoor as he resumes work with 'Bhoot Police' shoot

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Saturday shared his happiness while shooting for his next horror-comedy Bhoot Police and said that he is elated that the industry has found its feet again. The Finding Fanny actor along with actors Saif Ali K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020