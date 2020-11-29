Two cops commit suicide in Chhattisgarh

Left Menu
In another incident, police constable Vinod Porte (32) allegedly shot himself with an SLR rifle on Saturday afternoon in Pamed police station of Bijapur district, a local police official said. At the time of the incident, the constable was on security duty at the police station, located in a Naxal- stronghold around 450 km from Raipur, he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-11-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 13:09 IST
Two policemen have allegedly committed suicide in different districts of Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bastar division, officials said on Sunday. Constable Dinesh Verma, belonging to 4th battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), allegedly shot himself with his service rifle around 8.50 am on Sunday at his units camp in Pushpal police station premises in Sukma district, Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

When Verma's colleagues heard gunshots from his barrack, they rushed to the place and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

The incident spot is located over 400 km from the state capital Raipur. In another incident, police constable Vinod Porte (32) allegedly shot himself with an SLR rifle on Saturday afternoon in Pamed police station of Bijapur district, a local police official said.

At the time of the incident, the constable was on security duty at the police station, located in a Naxal- stronghold around 450 km from Raipur, he said. Porte was a native of the state's Bilaspur district, he added.

The reasons behind the extreme step taken by the two policemen were yet to be ascertained, officials said..

