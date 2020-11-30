2-year-old boy goes missing

Erode (TN), Nov 30 (PTI): A two-year-old boy belongingto a Narikurava family went missing while his parents andrelatives were asleep on a pavement on the GobichettipalayamMain Road in Erode district, police said on Monday

The boy's parents woke up at midnight on Sunday andfound their son missing. He was asleep along with his threeother siblings - two boys and a girl, they said

Till this morning, the parents could not trace thechild and then lodged a complaint, the police said.