2-year-old boy goes missing

2-year-old boy goes missingPTI | Erode | Updated: 30-11-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 16:39 IST
Erode (TN), Nov 30 (PTI): A two-year-old boy belongingto a Narikurava family went missing while his parents andrelatives were asleep on a pavement on the GobichettipalayamMain Road in Erode district, police said on Monday
The boy's parents woke up at midnight on Sunday andfound their son missing. He was asleep along with his threeother siblings - two boys and a girl, they said
Till this morning, the parents could not trace thechild and then lodged a complaint, the police said.