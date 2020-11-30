Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK doctor can't exclude sex assault of dead teen in Malaysia

Nathaniel Cary, a forensic pathologist who performed a second autopsy on the body of Nora Anne Quorin in the United Kingdom, said he agreed with Malaysia's findings that the teen died of intestinal bleeding due to starvation and stress. But he also told a Malaysian virtual inquest into Nora's death that he couldn't fully exclude that the teen was sexual assaulted as sometimes it may not show.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 30-11-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 16:47 IST
UK doctor can't exclude sex assault of dead teen in Malaysia

A British pathologist said Monday there was no positive evidence that a French-Irish teenager found dead last year near a Malaysian jungle resort was sexually assaulted, but he couldn't fully rule it out due to severe body decomposition. Nathaniel Cary, a forensic pathologist who performed a second autopsy on the body of Nora Anne Quorin in the United Kingdom, said he agreed with Malaysia's findings that the teen died of intestinal bleeding due to starvation and stress.

But he also told a Malaysian virtual inquest into Nora's death that he couldn't fully exclude that the teen was sexual assaulted as sometimes it may not show. He also said the poor condition of the body made it hard to determine if there were semen traces or the DNA of strangers. “I think we can exclude very serious trauma to the genitalia ... but I won't be able to exclude minimal trauma because of the decomposition obscuring things,” Cary said from the U.K. “The difficulty here is because of the decomposition, the forensic evidence would be disadvantaged to an extent." Nora disappeared from her family's cottage at the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on Aug. 4, 2019, a day after her family arrived for a vacation. After a massive search her body was found on Aug. 13 beside a stream on a palm oil estate about 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles) from the resort.

Nora was only wearing her underwear when she went missing but her body was found naked. It was unclear what happened to her underwear, but police said the autopsy showed no sign she was sexually assaulted. Police also told the inquest that investigations showed no criminal activity nor any indication Nora had been abducted. Police believe she climbed out of a window on her own. Her family believes she was abducted because she had mental and physical disabilities and couldn't have wandered off on her own.

Cary said the Malaysian autopsy had been thorough but still, it was difficult to ascertain “in what circumstances the death occurred” due to decomposition. He agreed with Nora's family lawyer that foreign DNA, if it exists, could also have been washed away as her feet and hands were immersed in water for a few days before her body was found.

Asked by the family's lawyer, Cary agreed that he couldn't exclude the possibility that her body may have been placed there after her death, given that rescuers had searched the specific location. He also agreed there was no evidence Nora had any major falls in the rough terrain despite her physical disabilities. However, Cary said the multiple lacerations and scratches on Nora's body indicated she had moved through dense undergrowth. The cuts on her feet were also “not trivial," he said. Nora's parents had told the inquest they noticed her feet “didn't seem to be particularly damaged” when they identified her body.

“I see no reason to dispute the (Malaysian) findings, although like me, the Malaysian pathologists were clearly disadvantaged by the decomposition," he added. Nora's parents in their testimony earlier had spoke at length about her disabilities, and said she would not have the stamina nor instinct to survive in the jungle on her own.

The inquest is being held via video-conferencing due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is expected to conclude next month but a verdict may likely only be delivered next year. The Quoirin family has sued the resort owner for alleged negligence. They said in their lawsuit that there was no security at the resort and that the window with a broken latch was found ajar the morning Nora disappeared.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Large global trials of several COVID-19 vaccine candidates involving tens of thousands of participants are well underway with some having gathered sufficient data to seek emergency use authorisation. The following is what we know about the ...

Amazon, Apple stay away from new French initiative to set principles for Big Tech

U.S. tech giants Amazon and Apple have not signed up to a new French initiative to get global tech companies to publicly commit to principles including paying their fair share of taxes, government officials said on Monday. French President ...

Spain dismantles migrants' "dock of shame" in Canary Islands

Spanish authorities have dismantled the bulk of a makeshift camp for migrant processing that for over three months wasknown as the dock of shame for holding in unfit conditions thousands of Africans who arrived recently in the Canary Island...

INTERVIEW-Planet's life-support systems need care to avert 'the next Wuhan'

When the coronavirus pandemic hit early this year and countries began competing for a limited global supply of medical masks and other protective equipment, Finland didnt join the hunt.Instead it turned to its national stockpile of medical ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020