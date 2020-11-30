Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three arrested for killing journalist, his friend in UP

Lalit Mishra, Keshvanand Mishra alias Rinku and Akram Ali were arrested for the murder of journalist Rakesh Singh and his friend Pintu Sahu from a jungle near Bahadurpur crossing, Superintendent of Police, Balrampur, Devranjan Verma said, The trio has confessed to their crime, he added. Verma said Keshvanand's mother was a village head and Singh had exposed siphoning off of funds under her.

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 30-11-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 23:10 IST
Three arrested for killing journalist, his friend in UP

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old journalist and his friend here, police said on Monday. Lalit Mishra, Keshvanand Mishra alias Rinku and Akram Ali were arrested for the murder of journalist Rakesh Singh and his friend Pintu Sahu from a jungle near Bahadurpur crossing, Superintendent of Police, Balrampur, Devranjan Verma said, The trio has confessed to their crime, he added.

Verma said Keshvanand's mother was a village head and Singh had exposed siphoning off of funds under her. The accused hold a grudge against Singh over it. They went to his house on the pretext of some talks. They made Singh and his friends consume alcohol and later committed the crime, the SP said.

He also said alcohol-based sanitiser was used to burn the house so that the murder could look like an accident. "To burn the house using the chemical, Lalit Mishra and Keshvanand Mishra took the help of Akram Ali alias Abdul Qadir, who is an expert in executing incidents like these," the police officer said.

Singh, 35, working for a local newspaper, and his friend Pintu Sahu, 32, had suffered serious burns in the fire at the house in Kalwari village. While Sahu died on the spot, Singh suffered 90 per cent burns and was referred to a Lucknow hospital where he succumbed to the injuries, the SP had earlier said.

The father of the deceased journalist, Munna Singh, had demanded a probe suspecting that his son was murdered. According to the police, Rakesh Singh's wife and children had gone to a relative's house two days before the incident following some dispute between the couple. On Friday night, there was an explosion in the house after which one of the walls collapsed and one of the rooms caught fire, police said.

The Balrampur district administration on Sunday evening had handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the wife of the deceased journalist. In a statement, police said that the cheque was handed over to the family of the deceased by legislator Palturam. The management of Balrampur Chini Mills has assured the district administration that they will provide employment to Vibha Singh, wife of the deceased journalist.

The administration had said it will also ensure that the daughters of Singh get free education. The family will be provided round-the-clock security by the police, and four teams have been formed to crack the murder case of the journalist, police had said on Sunday.

Earlier, the wife of the journalist had threatened to immolate herself if the police failed to arrest the accused. Police said the arrested accused have been sent to jail..

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt invites Kisan Union for talks on Dec 1 at Vigyan Bhawan: Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi India, November 30 ANI Amid ongoing protests by farmers against the new farm laws, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday invited leaders of the farmer unions for talks on December 1. The meeting will be held at...

WHO worried COVID "amnesia" will lead to another pandemic

The World Health Organizations top emergency expert said on Monday that the world risked future pandemics if it suffered amnesia and did not learn from the current coronavirus crisis.I have seen the amnesia that seems to descend upon the wo...

Pandemic, funding gaps seen fueling gender-based violence in Yemen

By Lin Taylor LONDON, Nov 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Gender-based violence has surged by 63 since conflict erupted in Yemen in 2015, aid groups said on Monday, warning that the pandemic was exposing inadequate funding for protection se...

Taliban-Afghan government agreement marred by document's wording

A breakthrough on an initial agreement reached between Taliban and government negotiators has been held up at the last minute after the insurgent group balked at the documents preamble because it mentioned the Afghan government by name.Team...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020