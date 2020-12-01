Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC notice to ECI on Swami Chakrapani's plea to seek permission to contest polls

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Election Commission of India and others on a plea seeking direction to allow the office bearers of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, including its president Swami Chakrapani, to contest Assembly elections in several states under the party's flag.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 14:04 IST
HC notice to ECI on Swami Chakrapani's plea to seek permission to contest polls
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Election Commission of India and others on a plea seeking direction to allow the office bearers of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, including its president Swami Chakrapani, to contest Assembly elections in several states under the party's flag. According to the petitioner, Chakrapani was recognised as the president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha political party, but it claimed that the Election Commission later withdrew the recognition merely a few days later.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to respondents on the plea filed by Chakrapani against a single-judge bench order, which had dismissed the petition, and slated the matter for further hearing on December 23. Senior advocate Vikas Singh appeared for the petitioner, while advocate Sidhant Kumar appeared for the Election Commission of India in the matter.

The plea sought directions to the Election Commission to recognise the list of office bearers under the Presidentship of Swami Chakrapani and allow the petitioner and the office bearers of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha to participate in the Assembly Elections in several states. It said that the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha is a registered political party certified by the Election Commission of India as is one of the oldest political parties of India. It claimed that Chakrapani was first elected as the national president for the party in 2006.

"On November 11, 2010, the petitioner was recognised by the respondent as the president of the said party. However, on January 14, 2011, the respondent withdrew the aforesaid recognition as there were litigations," the plea said. Earlier, a single-judge bench of the High Court had dismissed the petition noting that the petitioner has stressed that as of today there are no litigations pending with any of the other persons who claim to be the office bearers of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

In view of the observations of the Division Bench, which had earlier dismissed a petition over the conflict between the party and the Election Commission of India, the single-judge bench had said that in its opinion the present petition is misconceived. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man kills wife in UP's Bareilly

The body of a 23-year-old woman has been found in Uttar Pradeshs Bareilly district, with her family members alleging that she was killed by her husband, police said on Tuesday. Nisha, who had gone to attend a wedding function with her husba...

Maha: Farmers' outfit stages protest in Nagpur

Workers of the Swabhmani Shetkari Sanghatana on Tuesday staged demonstrations in Maharashtras Nagpur city in support of the farmers agitation in Delhi against the Centres new farm laws. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various b...

Serum says AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine safe, no co-relation with side-effects

Serum Institute of India, the worlds largest vaccine manufacturer, on Tuesday denied allegations that a COVID-19 trial volunteer suffered serious side effects from a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, saying that the va...

Wagging tails: therapy dog cheers Spanish special-needs kids during COVID

Surrounded by parents and teachers, five children with disabilities in a Spanish special-needs school cannot hide their excitement when Soul the therapy dog walks in wagging her tail.What we have noticed a lot during the time of the pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020