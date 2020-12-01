Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clear more than six month old bills of empanelled lawyers: HC to Centre, AAP govt

The main petition has been moved by Piyush Gupta, a lawyer, who has contended that the government lawyers were facing financial hardships during the prevailing situation when courts are closed as their professional fees and bills, the only source of income for some, have been pending for long.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 16:50 IST
Clear more than six month old bills of empanelled lawyers: HC to Centre, AAP govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and AAP government to clear as early as possible all more than six month old bills generated by their respective empanelled lawyers. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued the interim direction while hearing a central government lawyer's plea claiming that his professional fees have not been paid for some time and several of his bills have been pending for long.

"Respondents to clear all the bills received prior to six months as early as possible and practicable," the court said. The application by the lawyer was filed seeking impleadment in a petition by another advocate who has contended that fees or bills of several Delhi government lawyers have been pending for long.

The court allowed the central government's empanelled lawyer to be impleaded as a party in the main matter and disposed of his application. The main petition has been moved by Piyush Gupta, a lawyer, who has contended that the government lawyers were facing financial hardships during the prevailing situation when courts are closed as their professional fees and bills, the only source of income for some, have been pending for long.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling retreats from $1.34; Brexit negotiations enter final month before deadline

The pound briefly crossed 1.34 for the first time in three months on Tuesday, as market participants remained optimistic about the chances of a Brexit deal being reached, despite a lack of tangible progress in negotiations.The UK left the E...

'Well-prepared' robbers seize Brazilian city, loot bank

Dozens of criminals armed with assault rifles invaded a city in southern Brazil overnight and took control of the streets as they launched an assault against a local bank branch. Video from residents that was broadcast on the Globo televisi...

Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena, attacks Kangana

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday. Immediately after joining the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, Matondkar took a ...

IIndia's positive COVID-19 cases per million lowest among big nations in past week: Health Ministry

India recorded 211 COVID-19 cases per million population over the last seven days, which is lowest among big nations, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, he said that average daily positivit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020