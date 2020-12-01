Two killed by car in pedestrian zone in German town

At least two people were killed and several others injured on Tuesday when they were hit by a car in a pedestrian area of the western German city of Trier, police said.

"We have arrested one person, one vehicle has been secured. Two people have died, according to preliminary indications. Please continue to avoid the downtown area," police said on Twitter.

