Talks with farmers good, fourth round of talks on Dec 3, says Union Agriculture Minister

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that meeting with representatives of protesting farmers was "good" and the fourth round of talks will be held on December 3. The minister told the media after Tuesday's talks that the government was keen on a group being formed but farmers' leaders wanted that the talks should be held with everyone.

"The meeting was good and we have decided that the talks will be held on December 3. We wanted a small group to be constituted but farmers' leaders wanted that the talks should be held with everyone, we do not have a problem with it," the minister said. The government had asked farmers' leaders to give names of four to five people from their organizations and constitute a committee which will also have representatives from the government besides agricultural experts to discuss new agricultural laws.

The government also gave a detailed presentation to the farmers' leaders on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act during the meeting. Tomar also appealed to farmers to suspend their protest.

"We appeal to the farmers to suspend the protests and come for the talks. However, this decision (of suspending the agitation) depends on farmers' unions and farmers," he said. Thousands of farmers are protesting in Delhi and its border areas against three new farm laws. They are demanding the repeal of the three laws. (ANI)

