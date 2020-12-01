Left Menu
Development News Edition

Talks with farmers good, fourth round of talks on Dec 3, says Union Agriculture Minister

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that meeting with representatives of protesting farmers was "good" and the fourth round of talks will be held on December 3.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:32 IST
Talks with farmers good, fourth round of talks on Dec 3, says Union Agriculture Minister
Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar. Image Credit: ANI

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that meeting with representatives of protesting farmers was "good" and the fourth round of talks will be held on December 3. The minister told the media after Tuesday's talks that the government was keen on a group being formed but farmers' leaders wanted that the talks should be held with everyone.

"The meeting was good and we have decided that the talks will be held on December 3. We wanted a small group to be constituted but farmers' leaders wanted that the talks should be held with everyone, we do not have a problem with it," the minister said. The government had asked farmers' leaders to give names of four to five people from their organizations and constitute a committee which will also have representatives from the government besides agricultural experts to discuss new agricultural laws.

The government also gave a detailed presentation to the farmers' leaders on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act during the meeting. Tomar also appealed to farmers to suspend their protest.

"We appeal to the farmers to suspend the protests and come for the talks. However, this decision (of suspending the agitation) depends on farmers' unions and farmers," he said. Thousands of farmers are protesting in Delhi and its border areas against three new farm laws. They are demanding the repeal of the three laws. (ANI)

Also Read: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar launches Nafed's Honey FPO Programme

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says probe sent to retrieve lunar rocks lands on moon

A Chinese robot probe launched to return lunar rocks to Earth landed on the moon Tuesday, the government announcedThe Change 5 probe successfully landed on the moon in the pre-selected landing area, the official China News Service said, cit...

Flipkart narrows loss to Rs 3,150.6 cr in FY20

Flipkart India, the B2B arm of Walmart-owned Flipkart, has narrowed its losses to Rs 3,150.6 crore during 2019-20 as compared to the previous financial year, according to regulatory documents. The unit had posted a loss of Rs 3,836.8 crore ...

Debit card issuances jump 12 pc, credit cards 4 pc in Sept-quarter: Report

Debit card issuances in the country grew 12 per cent to 865.43 million and credit cards inched up 4 per cent to 58.69 million on an annualised basis in the September quarter, a report said on Tuesday. While debit card issuance has been on...

Motor racing-Carey says F1 can be a 'force for good' on human rights

Formula One boss Chase Carey countered questions about his sports record on human rights on Tuesday by saying it represented a force for good. Mercedes seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton last week urged Formula One to do more, saying...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020