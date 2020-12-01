Left Menu
Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 billion COVID relief bill

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 21:19 IST
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion COVID relief bill that would fund measures through March 31, including $228 billion in additional paycheck protection program funds for hotels, restaurants, other small businesses.

State and local governments would receive direct aid under the bipartisan bill, the lawmakers said. Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican, said the plan contains $560 billion in "repurposed" funding from the CARES Act enacted in March.

