Trump campaign challenges election results in Wisconsin Supreme Court

"Today's suit includes four cases with clear evidence of unlawfulness, such as illegally altering absentee ballot envelopes, counting ballots that had no required application, overlooking unlawful claims of indefinite confinement, and holding illegal voting events called Democracy in the Park," the campaign said in a statement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:14 IST
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

The Trump campaign said on Tuesday it filed a petition challenging Wisconsin's results in the 2020 presidential election with the state's Supreme Court, the latest in a series of so-far unsuccessful legal challenges to the Nov. 3 election won by Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

"Today's suit includes four cases with clear evidence of unlawfulness, such as illegally altering absentee ballot envelopes, counting ballots that had no required application, overlooking unlawful claims of indefinite confinement, and holding illegal voting events called Democracy in the Park," the campaign said in a statement. The Trump campaign alleges 221,323 absentee ballots were improperly filed. Biden edged out Trump in Wisconsin by receiving about 20,000 more votes in that state.

A spokesman for the Wisconsin Supreme Court confirmed it had received the filings, but did not say whether it had agreed to take up the case. The move comes one day after Wisconsin certified Biden as the winner of the state's election, further dimming the Trump campaign's long-shot bid to overturn the election results.

