Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump family urges U.S. appeals court to move marketing scam lawsuit to arbitration

A lawyer for Donald Trump on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to halt a lawsuit accusing the U.S. president of exploiting his family name to promote a marketing scam targeting poor and working-class people. The lawyer, Thomas McCarthy, told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan the plaintiffs were "done in by the allegations of their own complaint," and that their proposed class action concerning the multi-level marketing company American Communications Network belonged in arbitration.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 23:02 IST
Trump family urges U.S. appeals court to move marketing scam lawsuit to arbitration
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

A lawyer for Donald Trump on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to halt a lawsuit accusing the U.S. president of exploiting his family name to promote a marketing scam targeting poor and working-class people.

The lawyer, Thomas McCarthy, told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan the plaintiffs were "done in by the allegations of their own complaint," and that their proposed class action concerning the multi-level marketing company American Communications Network belonged in arbitration. Four plaintiffs, including a hospice worker, accused Trump, his adult children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka and an affiliate of their family company of promoting ACN in exchange for millions of dollars in secret payments from 2005 to 2015.

The plaintiffs said ACN charged $499 to sell videophones and other goods, and the Trump family conned them into thinking Donald Trump believed their investments would pay off. Trump and his children have called the civil lawsuit, one of many against the president, politically motivated, saying they had no control over ACN and that Trump's endorsement was merely his opinion.

Some defendants prefer arbitration to litigation because evidence can be harder to come by, costs can be lower, and proceedings are often confidential. U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield refused in April to send the ACN case to arbitration, saying the plaintiffs had no reason to believe their arbitration agreements with ACN covered the Trumps.

In Tuesday's arguments before a three-judge panel, Circuit Judge Denny Chin appeared to agree with Schofield's conclusion that it was unfair for the Trumps to demand arbitration only after she had dismissed a racketeering claim. "You waited eight months before asking to compel arbitration," Chin told McCarthy. "You requested and obtained substantive relief ... In those circumstances, why isn't the right to arbitration, to the extent it exists, waived?"

McCarthy responded that the claims against the Trumps and ACN were intertwined, that only "minimal" time had passed, and that the lawsuit was still in its early stages. Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, countered that arbitration is "fundamentally a matter of consent," and that her clients never expected to battle the Trumps in arbitration.

"This is a fraud case," she said. "This is about what Donald Trump said." The case is Doe et al v Trump Corp et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 20-1228, 20-1278.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India-Portugal Tech Summit to be held from Dec 7-9

The 26th edition of India-Portugal Technology Summit 2020 will be held over a digital platform from December 7-9, the Department of Science and Technology DST said on Tuesday. The DST with the Confederation of Indian Industry CII announc...

Airbnb aims for $35 bln valuation in long-awaited IPO

Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it is aiming for a valuation of up to 34.8 billion in its initial public offering IPO, in what would cap a stunning recovery in its fortunes after the U.S. home rental firms business was heavily damaged by the COV...

Trump raises $170 million as he looks to future

President Donald Trump has raised roughly USD 170 million since his Election Day defeat, a sum garnered through a nonstop stream of solicitations that have falsely claimed the election was stolen while requesting contributions for an electi...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. factory activity slows; COVID-19 resurgence hits workers

U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in November, with new orders retreating from their highest level in nearly 17 years, as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the nation kept workers at home and factories temporarily shut down to sanitize...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020