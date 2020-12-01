16 districts in UP get new police chiefs

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday shifted 43 IPS officers with new police chiefs being posted in 16 districts, an official said. The transfer list in this regard was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (home) Avanish Kumar Awasthi, a home department spokesman said.

While IPS Amrendra Prasad Singh has been given the charge of Sonbhadra district, Chakresh Mishra has been made the police head of Sambhal and Sukirti Madhav of Shamli district, the spokesman said. Similarly, Dr Kaustab has been sent to Sant Kabir Nagar as SP, Aparna Gautam to Auraiya, Suniti to Amroha and Vipin Tandav to Ballia.

Avinash Pandey has been made SP of Mainpuri, Neeraj Kumar Jadon of Hapur district and Amit Kumar of Chandauli district, the spokeman said. Pramod Kumar becomes the SP of Lalitpur, Ashok Kumar Meena of Fatehgarh district, Ajay Kumar of Firozabad, Prasanth Varma of Kannauj, Hemant Kutiyal of Balrampur and Satpal of Fatehpur district, he added.