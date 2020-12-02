Japan protests against Russian missile deployment on disputed islands

Japan protests against Russian missile deployment on disputed islandsReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-12-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 13:47 IST
Japan's government has lodged a protest after Russia's military deployed a number of its new S-300V4 missile defence systems for combat duty on a disputed chain of islands near Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.
A territorial row over the islands, which the Soviets seized at the end of World War Two, has prevented the two countries from signing a formal peace treaty. Japan calls the islands the Northern Territories and Russia calls them the Kurils.
