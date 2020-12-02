Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What people are saying about the jailing of three Hong Kong democracy activists

Joshua Wong, 24, one of Hong Kong's most prominent democracy activists, was jailed on Wednesday for 13-1/2 months for his role in an unlawful anti-government rally in 2019, the toughest and most high-profile sentencing of an opposition figure this year.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 16:27 IST
FACTBOX-What people are saying about the jailing of three Hong Kong democracy activists

Joshua Wong, 24, one of Hong Kong's most prominent democracy activists, was jailed on Wednesday for 13-1/2 months for his role in an unlawful anti-government rally in 2019, the toughest and most high-profile sentencing of an opposition figure this year. His long-time colleagues Agnes Chow, 23, and Ivan Lam, 26, were jailed for a total of 10 and seven months, respectively, on charges linked to the same siege when thousands of protesters surrounded the police headquarters on June 21 to demand the government withdraw a now-shelved extradition bill.

Here is what people are saying about the sentences: Dominic Raab, Britain's foreign minister:

"Prosecution decisions must be fair and impartial, and the rights and freedoms of people in Hong Kong must be upheld." Lord (David) Alton, UK member of House of Lords:

"Jailing a young woman like Agnes Chow and young men like Ivan Lam and Joshua Wong - simply because they love Hong Kong - is a travesty of justice. You cannot fight the future, time is on their side." Nathan Law, pro-democracy activist-in-exile, former chairman of Demosisto:

"It's devastating to see the sentencing. It's an absurdly heavy sentencing and the independence of the judiciary system is in doubt. "It shows that the court once again become the suppression tool in favor to the authorities and the authority is determined to imprison prominent activists to set an example.

"I hope the international community could voice against this unjust sentencing and demand immediate release of the trio. "As Joshua said before he left the courtroom – it’s not the end of the fight. We all have to stick to our roles and resist. It’s time to speak up for Hong Kong more actively."

Antony Tsang, 26-year old Hong Kong resident, works in a bank: "I think it is expected. At the beginning of the year, the national security law has been enforced, I think there could be just more and more cases like this."

Alex Choy, 33-year old Hong Kong resident, works in finance: "Really, (I am) quite disappointed with what the government did. There is no more freedom of speech right now. It’s getting even worse in Hong Kong’s current situation."

Sunny Cheung, pro-democracy activist: "Whenever you feel the movement is losing momentum and vigour, I think (Joshua) is the one who always has the faith in Hongkongers. And now, he is detained, this is a big loss to the civil society."

"It also denotes a fact that Hong Kong is now entering a new stage if not a dark time which requires strategic adjustment in order to continue the fight for democracy." "The case...exemplifies the court tries to enforce much stringent legal standard to prosecute protesters."

Ming Lam, programme manager, Amnesty International Hong Kong: "With the (national) security law in the background, we are afraid that the national security law will be used as a pretext to ban assemblies, peaceful assemblies, and processions, and hence to stifle Hong Kong’s people’s right of freedom of expression."

"I think that a lot of the prosecutions that we have seen ever since last year have been politically motivated." "Arresting leaders of the social movements, so to speak in order to further stifle and shrink people’s rights of freedom of expression, in order to further crack down on the social movement and (the) dissenting voices of Hong Kong people."

There was no immediate reaction from Beijing or Hong Kong authorities on the sentencing.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine: Who gets it first?

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use and said that it will be rolled out from early next week. The head of the medicines regulator, June Raine, said no corners ha...

Goa CM rules out possibility of cabinet reshuffle

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle in the state and said it was for the party to decide about it. His statement comes a day after state Ports Minister Michael Lobo said he had requ...

India avoid series whitewash with 13-run victory in 3rd ODI against Australia

India defeated Australia by 13 runs in the third and final ODI against Australia to avoid a series whitewash here on Wednesday. India had lost the first two ODIs in Sydney to hand Australia a decisive 2-0 lead in the series.Electing to bat,...

U.S. House seen approving bill blocking Chinese firms from U.S. markets

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to pass legislation this week that could prevent some Chinese companies from listing their shares on U.S. exchanges unless they adhere to U.S. auditing standards, congressional aides said. The b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020