GHMC polls: Modi showers praise on BJP workers

Modi called state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to discuss party matters vis-a-vis the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) poll and the alleged high- handedness against party activists during the election campaign, a party release said here. Appreciating the fighting spirit of the workers, the PM asked the partymen to work with courage, it said. The ruling TRS in the state had swept the last GHMC elections in 2016, winning 99 of the total 150 wards.

GHMC polls: Modi showers praise on BJP workers

The BJP in Telangana on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the party workers for their hard work put in for the recently concluded city civic poll, where the saffron party had put up a spirited fight. Modi called state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to discuss party matters vis-a-vis the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) poll and the alleged high- handedness against party activists during the election campaign, a party release said here.

Appreciating the fighting spirit of the workers, the PM asked the partymen to work with courage, it said. The BJP conducted a high-profile campaign to win the 150 -ward Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) by deploying several top leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others.

The counting of votes would be taken up on December 4. The ruling TRS in the state had swept the last GHMC elections in 2016, winning 99 of the total 150 wards.

