Good progress being made on Brexit trade deal, British minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-12-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 12:54 IST
Good progress being made on Brexit trade deal, British minister says
Good progress is being made by Britain and the European Union in Brexit trade negotiations but Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government will not sign up to a deal that is not in Britain's interest, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said on Thursday.

"We always expect negotiations to go up to the wire, it's a very typical situation when you're having a negotiation with the European Union," Williamson told Sky.

"I'm confident from what I hear that progress, good progress is being made but we're going to do a deal that is right for Britain, if such a deal is available," he said. "If such a deal isn't available then we're not going to sign up to something that is to our detriment."

