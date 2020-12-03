Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: HC allows Asif Tanha to be kept in guest house to appear for exams

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed Jamia Millia Islamia University student Asif Iqbal Tanha, arrested in a Delhi violence case, to be kept in a guest house for appearing for his examination scheduled from December 4.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 15:10 IST
Delhi violence: HC allows Asif Tanha to be kept in guest house to appear for exams
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed Jamia Millia Islamia University student Asif Iqbal Tanha, arrested in a Delhi violence case, to be kept in a guest house for appearing for his examination scheduled from December 4. A bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri allowed Tanha to stay at a guest house situated at Lajpat Nagar, while hearing his interim bail petition enabling him to appear in the exams scheduled between December 4 and 7.

The bench directed that he be allowed to carry all necessary reading material and books and said it would be the responsibility of the jail superintendent that from the guest house, the accused be taken to the examination centre at JMI university at 8:30 am on December 4, 5 and 7 and brought back to the guest house after the exams. He will be brought back to jail after the three exams are over, the bench said while also allowing Tanha to make a phone call to his counsel for 10 minutes once a day during his stay at the guest house.

The trial court had on November 26 granted custody parole to Tanha. Later, Tanha through his lawyer approached the High Delhi seeking that he should be granted interim bail and submitted that in custody parole the entire day will be wasted and he will not be able to study and sought interim bail for the purpose.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for Delhi Police, had opposed the interim bail plea and said the accused had been studying in jail and there was no complaint of lack of reading material in prison. A large number of prisoners study in jail, he added. Raju, however, suggested that the accused can be put in a guest house near the exam centre for four days under security.

Tanha, a student at Jamia Milia Islamia, is facing criminal proceedings under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged involvement in the northeast Delhi violence, which took place in February this year leading to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US lawmaker set to be next House Foreign Affairs Committee chair bats for strong ties with India

Top US Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is all set to be the next chair of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that he supports a stronger relationship with India. In a virtual interaction with a group of eminent Indian-Ame...

Cricket-Indian board to discuss adding two new teams to IPL

Indias cricket board will consider adding two new teams to the popular Indian Premier League IPL franchise-based tournament, according to the agenda of the governing bodys annual general meeting scheduled to be held later this month.The IPL...

Britain's climate advisers call for at least a 68% emissions reduction by 2030

Britain should increase its 2030 emissions reduction target to at least a 68 cut on 1990 levels to help it meet its goals under the Paris climate agreement, the governments climate advisers said on Thursday.This would constitute a decisive ...

Majority of borrowers unaware of their CIBIL score: Report

Two out of three borrowers in the country are unaware of their CIBIL score, an indicator of credit worthiness, despite good progress on the financial inclusion front, according to a report. CIBIL score as a parameter helps in understanding ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020