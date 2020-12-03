Iran ready for further prisoner swaps; seeks U.S. nuclear move -foreign minister
Iran is ready to engage in further prisoner swaps after last week exchanging a jailed British-Australian academic with three Iranians detained abroad, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday. "We can always engage in that, it is in the interests of everybody," Zarif told an Italian diplomatic conference speaking via video-link.Reuters | Rome | Updated: 03-12-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 17:20 IST
Iran is ready to engage in further prisoner swaps after last week exchanging a jailed British-Australian academic with three Iranians detained abroad, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.
"We can always engage in that, it is in the interests of everybody," Zarif told an Italian diplomatic conference speaking via video-link. "Iran is ready to reciprocate. We can do it tomorrow. We can also do it today."
Zarif also urged the United States to show good will by returning to a 2015 nuclear deal that President Donald Trump walked out of. He said that if the U.S. honoured its original commitments, Tehran would show full compliance with the pact.
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian
- Mohammad Javad Zarif
- Iranians
- Donald Trump
- Iranian
- British
ALSO READ
Italian study suggesting COVID predates China outbreak sparks scepticism
Iran swaps jailed British-Australian academic with Iranians jailed abroad - report
Iran says British-Australian academic freed for 3 Iranians
Thailand approves transfer of 3 Iranians as Australian freed
Iran swaps jailed British-Australian academic with Iranians held abroad - TV